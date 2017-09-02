Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Edition launched in India to support Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which was launched in India back in January this year, has become the company’s No.1 selling smartphone in the country. The smartphone is offered in Black, Gold and Dark Grey colors. However, the company has now launched a new color variant of the Redmi Note 4 in India dubbed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Edition.

The Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Edition has been launched in India to commemorate the company’s ‘Wake the Lake’ campaign, under which certain amount from the sales of this edition will go towards supporting Indian government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Also, as a part of its ‘Wake the Lake’ campaign, Xiaomi has taken up the responsibility of restoring the Kempabudhi kerre lake in the city of Bengaluru. This is among the initial lakes of Bengaluru. Moreover, Xiaomi has also announced that it has extended its support Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and United Way in order to help them restore other lakes in Bengaluru.

“We are a company who believes in giving back to the community. Water bodies have been the source of water for ages for people of Bengaluru but over the past decade, these water bodies have been facing serious threat. To show our concern for the cause we are taking up the maintenance of Kempabudhi kere, to support BBMP in bringing it back to its initial days of glory as a project under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. To commemorate this cause, we are launching Redmi Note 4 Lake blue edition which would further contribute to this cause.” said Manu Jai, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

Speaking of the Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Edition, apart from the differences in color, there aren’t any other differences in hardware between this variant and the regular variants. However, the Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Edition will only be available in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB configuration.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Edition specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: MIUI 8.5.4 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

MIUI 8.5.4 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP BSI CMOS with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash

13 MP BSI CMOS with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual-Hybrid SIM (Micro + Nano)

Dual-Hybrid SIM (Micro + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4100 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Edition Price and Availability: