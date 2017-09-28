Back in February this year, HMD Global made Nokia fans nostalgic by launching a new version of the Nokia 3310 that came in an entirely new avatar. Now today, the company has launched a new variant of the Nokia 3310 which is dubbed Nokia 3310 3G.

As the name suggests, the Nokia 3310 3G is a 3G enabled phone which means you will be able to use Internet, update your Facebook status, send Tweets or just follow your favorite websites and blogs. However, it still has the same design that we saw on the new Nokia 3310 that was launched in February.

Having said that, there are some differences. The Nokia 3310 3G now has more spacing between the buttons so that you can type much more comfortably. Moreover, it now comes in two new colors – Azure and Charcoal – apart from the usual Warm Red and Yellow colors.

Besides, the Nokia 3310 3G also comes with customizable retro UI which means you can switch between different themes and re-arrange the icons to your liking. Oh, and did we mention that the Nokia 3310 3G also comes with that good old Snake game? Yes, it’s there.

Also, speaking of specifications, the Nokia 3310 3G sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display that is kept on by a 1200 mAh battery which the company claims can offer up to 6.5 hours of talk-time and 27 days of stand-by. The Nokia 3310 3G runs Feature OS powered by Java, and, it comes with a 2 MP camera with LED flash at the back.

The Nokia 3310 3G also has 64 MB internal storage with external storage expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card. Moreover, it also has support for FM Radio and has 3.5 mm headphone jack. If that’s not enough, it also comes with Bluetooth 2.1 so that you can pair it with Bluetooth speakers or use it to send/receive files wirelessly from other phones.

“Our reimagining of the Nokia 3310 has been a global and cultural phenomenon. In a world dominated by smartphones, the mix of nostalgia and a beautiful phone that just keeps going has captured people’s imagination. Our fans around the world have been asking for this iconic phone to support 3G. Fans asked, we listened, and today welcome the Nokia 3310 3G.” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

Nokia 3310 3G Specifications

Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) curved window color display with polarized layer for better readability in sunlight

2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) curved window color display with polarized layer for better readability in sunlight Operating System: Feature OS powered by Java

Feature OS powered by Java Rear Camera: 2 MP with LED flash

2 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 64 MB

64 MB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Single/Dual

Single/Dual Connectivity: 3G, Bluetooth 2.1, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

3G, Bluetooth 2.1, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Yellow, Warm Red, Charcoal and Azure

Yellow, Warm Red, Charcoal and Azure Battery: 1200 mAh

Nokia 3310 3G Price and Availability