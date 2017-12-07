Samsung Christmas Carnival announced: Here are all the offers

Christmas is still more than two weeks away, but, everyone has started getting into the festival mood already. Festivals are when people go shopping and buy stuff for themselves as well as their family and friends. However, it’s also the time when different companies and e-commerce websites announce new offers for customers. Flipkart has already kicked off its Big Shopping Days sale, and now, Samsung too has announced its Christmas Carnival for customers in India.

Samsung has announced its Christmas Carnival sale on Samsung Shop which is its online store. As a part of Christmas Carnival, Samsung has tied-up with various partners to announce exclusive deals for its products on Samsung Shop – right from wearables and smartphones to all the way up to televisions.

Samsung’s Christmas Carnival on Samsung Shop kicks off from December 8 and will go on for a week till December 15. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer during Samsung’s Christmas Carnival.

No-cost EMIs

No-cost EMIs from Bajaj Finserv on products priced above ₹10,000 for multiple tenures.

Buyback Guarantee and Exchange Offer from Cashify

Customers buying a new device from Samsung Shop during Christmas Carnival by exchanging their old smartphone will be offered “best market rate” on their old smartphone. Moreover, Samsung is also assuring buyback value of up to 40% on select Samsung smartphones to the customers when they upgrade to next Samsung device.

Apart from this, Cashify through Samsung Shop is also offering 1-year accidental damage cover for smartphones. Besides, customers are also offered assured repair at Samsung Authorized Service Centres by Cashify, and, they are also offered home delivery and pickup of their smartphone with cashless transaction.

LazyPay Offer – Buy now, pay later

With LazyPay, customers can start paying as late as up to 15 days later from the date of purchase.

Discounts from MobiKwik

Customers who purchase products from Samsung Shop during the Christmas Carnival will get flat 10% SuperCash discount.

Cashback from Paytm

Customers who buy the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ or the Galaxy Note8 by paying through Paytm will be offered a cashback of ₹8000.

“We are happy to spread the joy this festival season with a week-long sale on the Samsung Shop. During the sale, we will have exciting offers, EMI and exchange schemes that will allow consumers to purchase and enjoy their favorite Samsung product.” said Mr. Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.

So, which Samsung product are you going to buy during the Christmas Carnival?