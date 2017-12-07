Back in May this year, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei announced the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus smartphones with dual rear cameras. Then in early October, the company announced the Nova 2i with bezel-less design and quad cameras. Now today, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Nova series smartphones by announcing the Huawei Nova 2s.

The Huawei Nova 2s flaunts a bezel-less design and sports a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Unlike the Nova 2i which has bottom bezel devoid of capacitive navigation keys, the Huawei Nova 2s, even with trimmed down bottom bezel, sports a physical home button housing the fingerprint scanner.

Well, the bezel-less design isn’t the only highlight of the Huawei Nova 2s, as it’s a phone which comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of 20 MP and 16 MP cameras, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front consists of a combination of 20 MP and 2 MP cameras.

The Huawei Nova 2s is powered by Kirin 960 SoC that’s paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage, whereas, the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 and 128 GB of storage.

The Huawei Nova 2s runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and, it ships with a 3340 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Huawei Nova 2s Specifications

CPU: 2.4 GHz Kirin 960 octa-core processor

GPU: Mali-G71 MP8

Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

Front Camera: 20 MP + 2 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC

Colors: Blue, Black, Grey, Red, Rose Gold

Huawei Nova 2s Price and Availability