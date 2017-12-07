Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Huawei

Huawei Nova 2s announced with 6-inch Full-Screen Display, Kirin 960 SoC and Quad Cameras

By Sagar
0

Back in May this year, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei announced the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus smartphones with dual rear cameras. Then in early October, the company announced the Nova 2i with bezel-less design and quad cameras. Now today, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Nova series smartphones by announcing the Huawei Nova 2s.

Huawei Nova 2s

The Huawei Nova 2s flaunts a bezel-less design and sports a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Unlike the Nova 2i which has bottom bezel devoid of capacitive navigation keys, the Huawei Nova 2s, even with trimmed down bottom bezel, sports a physical home button housing the fingerprint scanner.

huawei-nova-2s-3

Well, the bezel-less design isn’t the only highlight of the Huawei Nova 2s, as it’s a phone which comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of 20 MP and 16 MP cameras, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front consists of a combination of 20 MP and 2 MP cameras.

The Huawei Nova 2s is powered by Kirin 960 SoC that’s paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage, whereas, the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 and 128 GB of storage.

The Huawei Nova 2s runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and, it ships with a 3340 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Huawei Nova 2s Specifications

  • CPU: 2.4 GHz Kirin 960 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4/6 GB
  • GPU: Mali-G71 MP8
  • Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass
  • Rear Camera: 20 MP + 16 MP with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 20 MP + 2 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (only with 6 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Huawei Pay, Hi-Fi Audio, Histen 4.0
  • Colors: Blue, Black, Grey, Red, Rose Gold
  • Battery: 3340 mAh

Huawei Nova 2s Price and Availability

  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥2699 (around $407/₹26,350)
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥2999 (around $450/₹29,280)
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥3399 (around $514/₹33,180)
  • Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 12 through VMall.com. No word on availability in other countries
You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz