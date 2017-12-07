Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi, at an event today in Beijing, announced the Xiaomi Redmi 5 smartphone that flaunts bezel-less design. However, that’s not the only smartphone Xiaomi has taken the wraps off. Alongside the Redmi 5, the company also announced the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, like the Redmi 5, flaunts a bezel-less design. However, as the name suggests, the Redmi 5 Plus is a bit larger than the Redmi 5. Well, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is not only larger than the Redmi 5 though, but, is also more powerful.

While the Redmi 5 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus boasts a larger 5.99-inch display having the same 18:9 aspect ratio, but, with a higher 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. That said, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus looks exactly the same as the Redmi 5, except that the former has dual-tone LED flash at the back as opposed to single-LED flash on the latter.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is more powerful than the Snapdragon 450 on the Redmi 5. The Redmi 5 Plus comes in two memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage, and, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage.

The camera setup on the Redmi 5 Plus is the same as that on the Redmi 5, however, it does come with a huge 4000 mAh battery. That said, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, like the Redmi 5, also boots up to MIUI 9 which is based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1440 pixels) Full-Screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio with 2.5D curved glass

12 MP with Smart Beauty 3.0 Mode, 1.25μm pixel size and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with flash

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster Colors: Black, Light Blue, Gold, Rose Gold

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Price and Availability