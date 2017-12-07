We have been hearing about the Xiaomi Redmi 5 for some time now, and, as promised, the Redmi 5 has been finally announced by Xiaomi today at an event held in Beijing, China. The Redmi 5 is successor to the Redmi 4X which was unveiled back in February this year and then launched as Redmi 4 in India later on.

Well, even though the Redmi 5 succeeds the Redmi 4, it has a design which differs a bit, especially the front. The first thing that you will notice after looking at the Xiaomi Redmi 5 is its bezel-less design. The Redmi 5 sports a 5.7-inch display having 1440 x 720 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. This makes it possible to cram in a larger display into the device while still being able to keep its overall footprint relatively lower.

The screen also has rounded corners, and, the bezels at the top and bottom are also trimmed down. There also don’t seem to be capacitive navigation keys present below the display, which means you will now have to make do with on-screen buttons – like the ones on the flagship Mi MIX 2.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC which is paired with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of storage. Having said that, you do have an option to expand the storage via microSD card if you want.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 features a 12 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone. The Redmi 5 also runs MIUI 9 out of the box, and, it ships with a 3300 mAh battery which keeps the entire package up and running.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Price and Availability