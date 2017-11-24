OxygenOS 4.7.2 update rolling out to OnePlus 5T: Here’s what’s new

Last week, at an event in New York, OnePlus launched its latest flagship – the OnePlus 5T. The OnePlus 5T went on sale recently, and, just after its first sale, this smartphone has started receiving its first update.

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 4.7.2 update to the OnePlus 5T. The update is still based on Android Nougat, hence, don’t expect Oreo just yet. However, it does come along with some improvements, optimizations, and most importantly, a security fix.

OnePlus has included a security fix for the Krack vulnerability which is an issue associated with Wi-Fi. Moreover, the company has also included some “general” bug fixes with this update.

Apart from that, the OxygenOS 4.7.2 update also brings in improvements to the Face Unlock feature as well as to EIS during recording a video in 4K resolution.

Here’s the entire changelog:

Optimizations for fingerprint unlock

Optimizations for face unlock

Improved accuracy for screen off gestures

Improved EIS during 4K video recording

Wi-Fi WPA2 security patch (Krack vulnerability patch)

General stability improvements and bug fixes

The update is 107 MB in size and is rolling out over the air. It should reach all the units with a week or two, however, you can also check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

