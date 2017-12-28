Moto X4 receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update in India

Last weekend, we told you that Motorola was rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Moto X4 Android One Edition. At that time, there was no word on when the standard variant of the Moto X4 (non-Android One) would get the Oreo update. Well now, the company has started rolling out the Oreo update for the standard variant of Moto X4 as well.

THe Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Moto X4 has started rolling out in India. The update weighs more than 1 GB, hence, it’s advisable to download it over a Wi-Fi connection. That said, the update for standard variant of Moto X4 carries build number OPW27.2 instead of OPW27.1 that the update for Android One Edition carries.

Moreover, this update also bumps up the Android security patch on Moto X4 to December 1, 2017. And, being an Oreo update, it also brings along features like Notification Dots, Notification Snoozing, Picture-in-Picture Mode and more.

The Android Oreo update for Moto X4 in India is rolled out incrementally, hence, it would take a couple of days to reach all the units. However, if you couldn’t wait for the update notification to pop up on your X4, you can check for it manually by heading over to Settings > System > System updates menu.

For now, we are unsure if the Moto X4 in other regions too are receiving the Oreo update or not. But, if they aren’t, the roll out should either way commence soon.

Are you a Moto X4 user from India? Have you received the Oreo update on X4 already? If yes, do share your first impressions of Oreo on Moto X4 with us.

