Airtel ₹509 Prepaid Plan Details

By Sagar
Earlier last month, Airtel announced its ₹448 prepaid plan, and, two days ago, the telco revised its ₹349 and ₹549 prepaid plans to offer more data to the customers. Now, the company has announced a new tariff plan for prepaid customers that’s priced at ₹509.

The Airtel ₹509 prepaid plan is a combo plan which comes with data and calling benefits. For ₹509, Airtel prepaid customers are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls. Besides, they also get free outgoing in national roaming along with 100 free SMS per day.

Moreover, customers are also offered 1 GB 3G/4G data per day for 84 days which translates to a total of 84 GB of 3G/4G data over a period of 84 days. This ₹509 prepaid plan is available across the country, however, at the time of writing this, it was unavailable for Gujarat circle – both through Airtel’s website as well as MyAirtel app.

That said, the ₹448 prepaid plan that Airtel announced earlier last month comes with the exact same benefits, but, has a validity of 70 days.

For the sake of comparison, Reliance Jio has a tariff plan priced at ₹459 for prepaid customers which offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, free SMS, access to Jio’s apps, and, unlimited Internet (with FUP of 1 GB 4G data per day) for 84 days.

Telecom operator Vodafone also has tariff plans priced at ₹458 and ₹509 for its prepaid customers which offer unlimited local and STD voice calls, free national roaming, 100 local and national SMS per day, and, 1 GB 2G/3G/4G data per day. However, the ₹458 plan has a validity of 70 days whereas the ₹509 plan has a validity of 84 days.

Are you an Airtel prepaid customer? Which plan are you currently subscribed to?

