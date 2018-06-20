This is what the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 looks like

Yesterday, we told you about the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 that were revealed through TENAA listing. TENAA listing, apart from revealing the specifications of an upcoming smartphone, also reveal the design of that smartphone by sharing its images. However, the TENAA listing of the Mi Max 3 didn’t have any images of the device yesterday. But now, the listing has been updated with the images of the Mi Max 3 to show us what this upcoming Xiaomi device looks like.

As you can see the, Mi Max 3 has a design that’s different from that of last year’s Mi Max 2. The smartphone now has a taller screen which results in smaller bezels. The capacitive navigation keys below the display are also gone now which means you will be using the on-screen ones for navigation.

At the back, you have dual cameras that are stacked vertically in the top-left corner of the device. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the centre, and at the bottom, you can see the Mi logo. In short, the Mi Max 3 looks very much similar to the recently launched Xiaomi smartphones.

The Mi Max 3 is listed on TENAA’s website with three different model numbers – M1804E4C, M1804E4T and M1804E4A. And, it also comes in three different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. You can check out the specifications of the Mi Max 3 below that were revealed through TENAA’s website.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 1.8 GHz octa-core processor

RAM: 3/4/6 GB

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10

Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display

Rear Camera: 12 MP + 8 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 5/8 MP

Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Colors: Black, Gold, Red, White, Blue, Purple, Gray, Pink, Green, Rose Gold

Battery: 5400 mAh

Now that the Mi Max 3 has been TENAA certified, we can expect Xiaomi to launch it in China next month, followed by India launch soon.

Source 1, 2, 3