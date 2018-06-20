How to use iPhone X-like navigation gestures on OnePlus 6 [Guide]

Last year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones. The OnePlus 5 came with a display having aspect ratio of 16:9. However, the 5T that was launched in the latter part of the year came with a display having 18:9 aspect ratio. As a result, the bezels on the 5T were comparatively smaller than those of the OnePlus 5.

Now this year, the OnePlus 6 that OnePlus launched last month comes with a display having aspect ratio of 19:9 with bezels that have shrunk further. Well, because of shrunk bezels, there’s no room for capacitive navigation buttons below the display, and hence, you have to use the on-screen navigation buttons. However, the OnePlus 6 also features iPhone X-like navigation gestures that let you navigate through the UI.

These navigation gestures are disabled by default, and therefore, you have to enable them manually. If you too want to use navigation gestures on OnePlus 6, then read on as we show you to enable and use them.

How to use navigation gestures on OnePlus 6

Step 1: To use navigation gestures on OnePlus 6, head over to the Settings > Buttons > Navigation bar & gestures menu.

Step 2: Now under the ‘Navigation bar & gestures’ menu, you will see three options – ‘Fixed navigation bar’, ‘Hide the navigation bar’, and, ‘Navigation gestures’. By default, the ‘Fixed navigation bar’ will be selected, but, to use navigation gestures on OnePlus 6, you will have to select the ‘Navigation gestures’ option.

Once you select the ‘Navigation gestures’ option, the on-screen navigation buttons will disappear and you will then be able to use navigation gestures on OnePlus 6. There are a total of three different gestures using which you can go home, go back and access recent apps.

To go home: Swipe up from the bottom center edge of the screen

Swipe up from the bottom center edge of the screen To go back: Swipe from the left or right side of the bottom of the screen

Swipe from the left or right side of the bottom of the screen To access recent apps: Swipe up from the bottom center edge of the screen and pause

You can check out the video below to see how navigation gestures work on the OnePlus 6.

Well that’s it. That’s how you can enable and use navigation gestures on OnePlus 6. For more tips and tricks, you can head over to our ‘How-To Guides‘ section. You can also check out these 30 OnePlus 6 tips, tricks and hidden features to make the most out of it. And, you can also check out our OnePlus 6 review if you are planning to buy one.