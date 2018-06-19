How to hide the notch on OnePlus 6 [Guide]

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched one of the most awaited smartphones of 2018 – the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6 is a flagship smartphone, and, being a flagship, it comes packed with top-notch hardware like Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8 GB RAM, and, up to 256 GB of internal storage. Having said that, it also features a 6.28-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9, and, a notch up top.

The OnePlus 6 is the first OnePlus smartphone that comes with a notch. And, because of the notch, it remind us of Apple’s iPhone X. However, thankfully, the notch is smaller than the one we have seen on iPhone X, because it only houses the earpiece, selfie camera, ambient light and proximity sensor, and, RGB LED notification light; unlike the notch on the iPhone X which houses an array of sensors for Face ID.

Having said that, the notch does offer smaller bezels on the OnePlus 6 and a bit more screen real estate, but, there are many people who still dislike the notch for myriad reasons. Well, if you too are one of those people who dislike the notch on the OnePlus 6, there’s a way you can hide it. Yes, you read that right. You can hide the notch on OnePlus 6. Want to know how? Well, read on.

How to hide notch on OnePlus 6

Step 1: To hide notch on OnePlus 6, head over to the Settings > Display > Notch display menu.

Step 2: Under the ‘Notch display’ menu, you will see two options – ‘Show the notch area’ and ‘Hide the notch area’. By default, the ‘Show the notch area’ option will be selected because of which you see the notch.

To hide notch on OnePlus 6, select the ‘Hide the notch area’ option. Once you do that, you will instantly see black bars on the left and right side of the notch area that will make the notch invisible. Hence, whenever you look at the OnePlus 6, you will get a feeling of the notch being non-existent.

You can check out the images below to see how the OnePlus 6 looks with and without the notch visible.

OnePlus 6 with notch visible:

OnePlus 6 with notch hidden:

