OnePlus 6 launched in India with 6.28-inch 19:9 notched display, Snapdragon 845 SoC and up to 8 GB RAM

Yesterday, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus at an event in London announced the OnePlus 6 for global markets. And today, at an event in Dome at NSCI in Mumbai, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 6 for India. The OnePlus 6 is successor to the OnePlus 5 that was launched last year in June. Well yes, OnePlus has launched their flagship around a month earlier than usual this time.

Being a flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6 comes with some beefy, top-notch hardware which is no surprise. However, it’s the design this time that steals the show. The OnePlus 6 flaunts a design that’s in line with what we have seen on other smartphones this year.

First of all, the OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. And, like it or hate it, the OnePlus 6 sports a notch up top which makes it look like the iPhone X. However, unlike the iPhone X, the notch on the OnePlus 6 is significantly smaller as it only houses the front camera, earpiece, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor, as opposed to different sensors that we saw on the iPhone X. Moreover, the good news for those of you who dislike the notch is that you can hide this notch by heading over to the Settings menu. But, it’s worth noting that this notch and a display with 19:9 aspect ratio does get you tiny bezels at the left, right and top of the phone, with the bottom bezel being only slightly larger.

Moving on to the back, you can see a dual camera setup at the center in vertical orientation, with LED flash, oval-shaped fingerprint scanner and OnePlus logo below it. This makes it look like the Samsung Galaxy S9+. Anyways though, moving further down below, you can see text that reads “Designed by OnePlus”.

Having said that, the OnePlus 6 is covered with Gorilla Glass 5 both on the front and back. Yes, the back of the OnePlus 6 is covered with glass. This makes it the first OnePlus flagship to feature glass back. However, the OnePlus 6 comes in three different variants – Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White (limited edition). Out of these three variants, the Midnight Black has a matte finish, but don’t mistaken it for metal as it actually is glass.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 6 is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage (in Mirror Black only) whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes in 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. However, in India, OnePlus has only launched the 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants. And, if you want 256 GB of internal storage, then you will have to buy the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. That said, the OnePlus 6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box which is layered with the company’s OxygenOS 5.1 atop.

As far as the photography department is concerned, we already told you that the smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back. This dual camera setup consists of one 16 MP sensor and one 20 MP snapper – both of which have f/1.7 aperture. That said, for selfies and video calls, you get a 16 MP shooter on the front with f/2.0 aperture. And, it’s worth noting that OnePlus has finally thrown in Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) in to the mix. The 16 MP camera at back has OIS, which means you don’t have to worry much about blurred out photos and videos when you take them while moving.

The OnePlus 6 also comes with features like water resistance, slow motion video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 fps) and Face Unlock. OnePlus hasn’t revealed the IP rating of the phone and does suggest not taking it out for a swim. Well, this means the phone should do fine against occasional spills and splashes, but shouldn’t be dunked in water.

Apart from going for glass body this time, OnePlus has made another change in the design. OnePlus has relocated the Alert Slider to the right side of the OnePlus 6 above the power button. Until now, OnePlus smartphones had the Alert Slider on the left side above the volume rocker.

Lastly, powering this entire package is a 3300 mAh battery which draws power from a USB Type-C port. And yes, the good old Dash Charge is still present which gives you a “day’s power in half” an hour.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode (will be rolled in the coming weeks), HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB and 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures

OnePlus 6 Price in India and Availability