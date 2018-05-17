OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition launched in India

After announcing the OnePlus 6 yesterday at an event in London, OnePlus today launched the OnePlus 6 in India at an event in Dome at NSCI in Mumbai. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 in three different color variants – Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and, the limited edition Silk White. However, alongside launching these three variants of the OnePlus 6, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in India as promised.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition has a design and hardware that’s exactly the same as the standard versions of the OnePlus 6. However, there are some differences between the standard versions and the Avengers edition.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition has a Karbon-Fibre pattern on its glass back, and, has Avengers logo at the bottom in gold color. The OnePlus logo below the fingerprint scanner is also in the same gold color. That’s not it. The alert slider located at the right side of the phone above the power button is also in gold.

Having said that, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition comes with five Avengers wallpapers to rock on your screen. Moreover, the package of this special edition OnePlus 6 also comes with some special stuff like an Iron Man case and Avengers medals.

Having said that, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition comes only in 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage configuration, with the rest of the specifications remaining the same as that of the standard versions.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Specifications

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode (will be rolled in the coming weeks), HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash

Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Price in India and Availability