OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition launching in India on May 17

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus confirmed its partnership with Marvel for the launch of Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 in India. Now, the company has revealed the launch date of this Avengers- themed OnePlus 6 in India. The OnePlus launches on May 16 globally, with India launch slated for May 17. Well, alongside the standard version of OnePlus 6, the company will also launch the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in India on May 17.

OnePlus has also shared a video (attached below) that reveals some of the design of this Avengers-themed OnePlus 6. First of, it shows off the textured back of the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, and later, it reveals the rounded edges of the phone on the front, with a display having 19:9 aspect ratio.

The video also shows off the alert slider which has been repositioned and moved to the right side. And lastly, the video also confirms that this limited edition OnePlus 6 will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, just like the standard version of the OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6 will be available for purchase to Amazon Prime Members in an exclusive sale that starts at 12 pm on May 21, 2018. While there’s no word on when open sales will commence, we can expect both the standard version of the OnePlus 6, and the Avengers Limited Edition, to go on sale in India at the same time. Besides, it also looks like the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will be exclusive to the Indian market and won’t be available elsewhere.

Having said that, OnePlus will start selling the tickets for its May 17 OnePlus 6 India launch from 10 am on May 8. The ticket is priced at ₹999 and will be available for purchase from here. Fans buying the tickets will receive an exclusive Cash Cannon, a OnePlus x Marvel Avengers Cap, a OnePlus Tote Bag, a Limited Edition OnePlus x Marvel Avengers T-Shirt, a Never Settle Notebook, and, a gift voucher worth ₹999 redeemable on oneplus.in.

Moreover, OnePlus is also giving away 6000 tickets to its India fans for Avengers: Infinity War movie that releases tomorrow. You can click here to know more.

There’s no word yet on the India pricing of the standard version and the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6, but, we can expect to hear more about that in the coming days before the launch.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]