OnePlus confirms its partnership with Marvel for Avengers: Infinity War-themed OnePlus 6

Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus mistakenly posted a teaser video on its Facebook page for India which hinted at the company planning to launch Avengers: Infinity War-themed OnePlus 6. Then last week, a report suggested that this Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 exists and will be launched in the UK. Well now, putting an end to all the rumors and speculations, OnePlus has announced that it is partnering with Marvel Studios to launch this Avengers-themed OnePlus 6.

Late 2017, we became one with the force. And now we’ve decided to take our partnership with @Disney to the next level. This April, we come face to face with infinite power and the war that will decide the fate of our universe. See you in theaters on April 27 pic.twitter.com/nghW3gHOUH — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 19, 2018

OnePlus has said that this partnership is to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Marvel Studios, and, as part of this partnership, it will be launching the Avengers: Infinity War-themed OnePlus 6. The Avengers: Infinity War movie hits the theaters next week on April 27, so we might know more about this special edition OnePlus 6 when the movie releases.

Having said that, this isn’t the first time that OnePlus has teamed up with Disney (parent of Marvel Studios). Last year, both the companies teamed up for the launch of OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition which was launched exclusively in India.

While OnePlus hasn’t revealed which markets it’s going to launch the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 in, it’s safe to assume that it will be exclusive to India, because this information came in from OnePlus India. Moreover, India is also the second largest smartphone market in the world right now, which is topped by OnePlus’ home country China. That said, we might see the company launching this special edition OnePlus 6 later on in some other markets as well, but there has been no confirmation from OnePlus yet.

Here’s what OnePlus has to say about the partnership with Marvel:

Marvel is one of the most recognized and respected international entertainment brands in the world. The brand’s enduring success and unmatched popularity lies in its epic storytelling with human spirit. With its gigantic library of more than 8,000 characters including some of the most iconic Super Heroes in the world such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk and more, Marvel has amassed fans across boundaries and age-groups. Similarly, OnePlus has amassed an overwhelming and loyal fan following owing to its unwavering focus on bringing the best technology to its users. The rapidly growing brand is constantly incorporating feedback from the community to bring nothing but the best technology to its products. OnePlus’ association with Marvel Studios is a manifestation of the enduring love and support they have garnered from its respective community over the years with a purpose to go beyond the ordinary and achieve groundbreaking innovations in mobile technology only to create the best user experiences.

The OnePlus 6 is expected to launch on May 6, but there’s no word from OnePlus yet on the launch date of the OnePlus 6 as well as the Avengers-themed special edition.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]