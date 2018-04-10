OnePlus 6 reportedly launching on May 5 in China

We have heard quite a lot about the OnePlus 6 until now. We know it’s coming with a notch, and, we also know that it’s powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC that’s paired with 8 GB RAM with 256 GB of storage on board. However, what’s unknown yet is the launch date of the OnePlus 6. Well, if a poster that has surfaced online holds any water, then we could see the OnePlus 6 being launched on May 5 in China.

A poster (pictured below) has surfaced online that’s said to belong to Chinese retailer JD.com. The poster shows a smartphone that’s covered with a red cloth, and, it also says that the OnePlus 6 will be launched on May 5 at an event in China that will start at 2 pm.

Well, the authenticity of this information cannot be validated as JD.com hasn’t shared this poster on its website or any social media accounts yet. Moreover, OnePlus has also not shared any details yet regarding the launch date of the OnePlus 6 – either in China or elsewhere. Hence, we suggest you take this information with a proverbial grain of salt.

But that said, if this information turns out to be true, then we can expect OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 6 in global markets at the end of this month, because the company has launched its recent flagships first in global markets, and then in China.

Anyways though, as you as we have more information about the launch of the OnePlus 6, we will share it with you.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 (around $523/₹33,990)

CNY 3299 (around $523/₹33,990) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 (around $602/₹39,141)

CNY 3799 (around $602/₹39,141) Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 (around $697/₹45,323)

