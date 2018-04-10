Here’s our best look yet at the LG G7 ThinQ

Thanks to CAD renders and live images of the LG G7 ThinQ that surfaced online last week, we have a pretty good idea of what this upcoming LG flagship will look like. But now, we are having our best and clearest look yet at the LG G7 ThinQ, all thanks to the official press render of this smartphone that has leaked online.

This render (shown above) is leaked by the folks over at Android Headlines who got it from a “reliable source”. This render shows off the design of the LG G7 ThinQ that is in line with what we have seen from last week’s CAD renders and live images.

You can see that the phone is having a full-screen display with tiny bezels at the left and right side. There’s also a notch up top, and, the bottom bezel (also called chin) of the phone is relatively larger than the left and right bezels.

Moving on to the back, you see a dual camera setup, placed in the center. However, unlike the G6, this one’s placed in vertical orientation instead of horizontal. The dual camera setup has LED flash and laser auto-focus module to its left, and below it is the fingerprint scanner.

Further down below, you can see the LG moniker, but this time around, LG has done away with ‘G’ branding and has only put the LG logo which further adds fuel to previous reports of LG dropping the ‘G’ brand.

That said, what’s also worth noting here is that while last year’s LG G6 came with only two buttons on its left side, which were the volume rockers, this time, the G7 ThinQ is coming with a total of four buttons – volume down, volume up, power button, and, the fourth one reportedly being a dedicated AI button – probably similar to the Bixby button on Samsung’s Galaxy S8/S8+ and S9/S9+.

With that being said, the source who passed on the render to Android Headlines has also said that the LG G7 ThinQ will come in a total of five colors – Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matte), and, Raspberry Rose.

Having said that, the lockscreen of the G7 ThinQ has the date set to May 30 which means LG will either launch this smartphone on May 30, or will start its sale on this date. However, this is just a speculation on our end, and it could turn out to be wrong as well, hence, take it with a pinch of salt.

