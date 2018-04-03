LG’s upcoming G7 flagship smartphone will be reportedly called LG G7 ThinQ

Yesterday, we talked about the leaked CAD renders of the LG G7 that gave us a very good idea of what this 2018 LG flagship would look like. The smartphone is said to be launched later this month, but, there’s no word from LG yet regarding the launch of the G7. However, according to the latest information that has surfaced online, this LG flagship won’t be called LG G7. Instead, it will be called LG G7 ThinQ.

This information comes from reliable leakster Evan Blass who tweeted “Goodbye, LG G7. Hello, LG G7 ThinQ.” Well, Blass has an impressive record of leaking accurate details of un-announced smartphones, hence, we will actually see the upcoming LG flagship being called the G7 ThinQ instead of G7.

Goodbye, LG G7. Hello, LG G7 ThinQ. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 3, 2018

That said, the LG G7 ThinQ won’t be the first smartphone to carry the ThinQ moniker in its name. That honor goes to the LG V30S ThinQ which was announced back in February this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

Well, the inclusion of ‘ThinQ’ in the name of LG’s upcoming flagship hints at the inclusion of AI (Artificial Intelligence) based features. In case you are unaware, the G7, which is now said to be called G7 ThinQ, is reportedly coming with a dedicated AI button. Something that we saw on yesterday’s CAD render leak. And, the report of G7 being named G7 ThinQ means that this smartphone will indeed boast some AI-based features.

Having said that, the G7 ThinQ will be coming with a 6-inch FullVision display while sporting dual cameras at the back. And, like we already said, the G7 ThinQ is rumored to launch later this month, hence, you can expect more information pertaining to this smartphone to pour over on the Internet in the coming days.

LG G7 Specifications [Expected]