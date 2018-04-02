Smartphone companies like Samsung, Nokia (under HMD) and Sony announced their flagship smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) back in late February this year. However, South Korean tech giant LG strayed away from announcing a new flagship, and instead, it announced the V30S which comes with some improvements over last year’s V30. Well, LG’s first true flagship for 2018 is going to be the G7, and, while there’s no word from LG on when it will announce the G7, we have been hearing about this smartphone for quite some time now. And today, we are looking at the CAD renders of the LG G7 that have leaked online which give us a very good idea of what this flagship will look like.

These CAD renders have been leaked online by reliable leakster OnLeaks in collaboration with Mr.Phone. These CAD renders show-off the G7 from multiple angles. On the front, you can see a 6-inch display that also has a notch up top. While the bezels are small, the smartphone does have a chin.

LG G7 leaked renders Prev 1 of 4 Next LG G7 Front View LG G7 Rear View LG G7 Top View LG G7 Bottom View

The front and back of the LG G7 is covered with glass, with the side frames made out metal. You can see that the phone has curved edges at the back which should help users hold it comfortably. That said, on the left side of the phone are three buttons – two of which are volume rockers and the third we suppose is a power button. However, the right side of the G7 also has a button.

While OnLeaks didn’t provide any information about this button on the right, a report coming out of South Korea says that the G7 will come with a dedicated AI button – something similar to the Bixby button we have seen on Galaxy S8/S8+ and S9/S9+. Well, we personally think that the button on the left below the volume rocker is the dedicated AI button, because throwing it on the right would be counter-intuitive as many would end up pressing it thinking of it as a power button.

Moving further, the top of the phone has a secondary mic and a SIM card slot, whereas at the bottom, you get a USB Type-C port which is flanked by a 3.5 mm headphone jack, primary mic, and, a speaker.

Well, coming back to the rear side of the phone, you can see two cameras in the center in vertical orientation. To the left side of this dual camera setup is the flash module, and, below it is the fingerprint scanner. You can check out the video below for a better look.

LG G7 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845

Snapdragon 845 RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6-inch IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 16 MP

16 MP + 16 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Lastly, we would like to say that even though OnLeaks has a good record of leaking accurate details of smartphones, you should take all the aforementioned information with a pinch of salt. After all, nothing is final until and unless it comes straight from the horse’s mouth – in this case, it’s LG.

That said, you can expect to hear more about the LG G7 in the coming weeks.

Source 1, 2