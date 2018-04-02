Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ get price cut in India, here’s how much they cost now

South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India last year. The Galaxy S8 was launched with a price tag of ₹57,900 in the country, whereas, the Galaxy S8+ carried a price tag of ₹64,900. Well now, after almost a year later from their launch in India, both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have received price cut in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has received a price cut of ₹7910 which brings down its price to ₹49,990. On the other hand, the Galaxy S8+ has received a price cut of ₹10,910 which makes it available for ₹53,990. Having said that, the 6 GB RAM variant of Galaxy S8+ that was launched in India last June with a price tag of ₹74,990 has also received a price cut and is now available for ₹64,900.

Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are available for purchase with this new price on Samsung India’s website as well as through offline retail stores.

Well, at this new price, both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are a worthy purchase even after a year. Both of them come with the same specifications, and, are only differed in terms of screen and battery size. The former features a 5.8-inch display with 3000 mAh battery, whereas, the latter comes with a 6.2-inch display and 3500 mAh battery.

You can check out our Samsung Galaxy S8 review if you are planning to buy one.

