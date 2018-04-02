Honor 7A goes official with 5.7-inch 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras and EMUI 8.0

Last year in October, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 7X smartphone. And, three weeks ago, the company launched the Honor 7C. Now today, further expanding its portfolio of 7 series smartphones, Honor has launched the Honor 7A.

The Honor 7A has a design that’s exactly the same as the Honor 7C. From a distance, one would mistake it for Honor 7C. Having said that, the Honor 7A is actually the Honor 7C, but with a smaller display, lower-end processor, and low RAM.

The Honor 7C comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with Snapdragon 450 underneath that’s paired with either 3 or 4 GB RAM, but, the Honor 7A features a smaller 5.7-inch HD+ with Snapdragon 430 which is coupled with 2 or 3 GB RAM.

Moreover, while the 7C comes in 32 GB and 64 GB storage variants, the 7A is only available with 32 GB storage. However, you do have an option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Moving on, the Honor 7A, like the 7C, boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo which is layered with EMUI 8.0 atop. And, for photography, you get a dual camera setup at the back (which is a combination of 13 MP and 2 MP cameras) along with an 8 MP single camera.

There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone, and, the Face Unlock feature is also present that unlocks the phone using facial recognition. The Honor 7A comes in three colors – Blue, Black, Gold – and, ships with a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Honor 7A Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD Display with 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio and 238 ppi pixel density

Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, Bokeh Effect and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, Bokeh Effect and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Battery: 3000 mAh

Honor 7A Price and Availability

Price of 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥799 (around $127/₹8275)

¥799 (around $127/₹8275) Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥999 (around $159/₹10,347)

¥999 (around $159/₹10,347) Availability: Goes on sale in China from April 3. No word on availability in other markets

