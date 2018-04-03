6 features of itel A44 that you should know before you buy

A few days ago, itel, a mobile brand owned by Transsion Holdings, launched the itel S42 smartphone in India at Rs 8,499. Now another entrant in the affordable category is the itel A44 launched in India at Rs 5,799 highlighting the FullScreen display and other cool stuff while being a budget smartphone. Here are the 6 best features of the itel A44 that you need to know.

1) FullScreen Display With 18:9 Aspect Ratio

Not only the midrange segment holds the new display standards, even the affordable category started the bezel-less bandwagon, itel A44 being one of the smartphones to opt a FullScreen 18:9 display. It is sized at 5.45-inch with FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) slightly below the HD resolution. On the other hand, itel S42 is born with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels).

Its elder sibling, itel S42 sports a higher resolution 5.65-inch HD+ display powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC, 3 GB RAM, and Android 8.0 Oreo. See the 9 best features of the itel S42 to know more about it.

2) 5 MP Big Pixel Selfie Camera With LED Flash

On the camera’s front, the itel A44 comes with two 5 MP cameras, one on the back and one on the front. The front uses a 5 MP Big Pixel camera with 1.4 µm and f/2.0 large aperture.

While the rear camera is aided by LED flash, the front camera also hooks up LED flash for better low-light selfies. This is a unique feature since most smartphones skip the LED flash on the front camera when the price is cheap, good job itel.

3) USB OTG Support

In addition to the microSD support, the itel A44 also supports USB OTG. A USB OTG support will allow you plug and play the thumb drives or USB drives on the go. You can connect a pen drive, a keyboard, a mouse, or a USB accessory supported by the phone.

4) Fingerprint Scanner

Now, fingerprint scanners are available on almost any smartphone above the Rs 10,000, but for phones that are priced in the lower range might not come with, take the Rs 5,999 Redmi Note 4A for the case. The itel A44 has a clear benefit of having a fingerprint scanner at this price.

5) Bike Mode

The A44 is equipped with a smart key to enable the Bike Mode, a feature that’s important for bike riders. A similar feature was seen in the Samsung Galaxy J3 with S bike mode. This feature allows you to take control over the phone calls received when riding a bike.

6) Affordable Price

About its specifications, the itel A44 boasts entry-level hardware, the 64-bit quad-core from MediaTek MT6737M clocked at 1.1 GHz is not bad for daily tasks like phone calls, messaging, and surfing the internet. Especially when it’s priced in the lower range, the itel A44 starts at Rs 5,799 available through offline retail stores.

Having said that, itel Mobiles recently added S42 and A44 to its portfolio, now the company is planning to add the third smartphone, itel A44 Pro in the Indian market soon. The A44 Pro will be the upper variant with similar specs, powered by the same MediaTek chip the itel A44 has, but with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage running the Android Nougat operating system. The itel A44 Pro will be having an 8 MP rear camera in contrast to the 5 MP rear camera on the itel A44.