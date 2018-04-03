Upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be called OnePlus 6 after all, here are the confirmed specs

Last week, OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will come with a notch without mentioning the OnePlus 6 anywhere. But now, OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will indeed be called OnePlus 6 by sharing a teaser on social media.

OnePlus has posted a teaser video on Twitter by tweeting “6et ready!” While this teaser video doesn’t reveal any details of the OnePlus 6, it does display text that says “The Speed You Need” followed by a ‘6’ which confirms that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is called OnePlus 6.

However, OnePlus has shared another teaser (pictured above) on Chinese social network which confirms some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 6. This teasers confirms that the OnePlus 6 will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be paired with 8 GB RAM and have 256 GB of storage on board.

Well, it’s worth noting that the OnePlus 6 is said to come in three variants – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The 64 GB storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 3299 (around $524/₹34,095), the 128 GB variant at CNY 3799 (around $603/₹39,262), and, the 256 GB variant at CNY 4399 (around $699/₹45,463).

Well, now that OnePlus has started teasing the OnePlus 6, we can expect the company to launch this smartphone soon. Rumors out of China suggest that the OnePlus 6 will be launched later this month or in early May.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge

You can expect OnePlus to release more teaser images and videos in the coming days that would reveal more information about the OnePlus 6.