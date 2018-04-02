OnePlus

OnePlus 6 price and official looking case leaked online, expected to launch later this month

Contrary to what was expected earlier, the OnePlus 6 won't look like the OPPO R15 - at least from the back

By Sagar Bakre
Last week, OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei confirmed that their upcoming flagship – the OnePlus 6 – will sport a notch. Moreover, the company also shared a press render of the smartphone that gave us a closer look at the notch and the screen with rounder corners. OnePlus CEO had initially confirmed that OnePlus 6 will launch in June, but it now seems that the company will launch the phone earlier than its usual schedule. Well, as early as this month, if the latest report is anything to go by.

oneplus-6-notch-confirmed-2
Press render of OnePlus 6 showing off the notch

According to a report by Gizmochina, the OnePlus 6 could launch later this month. Gizmochina says they have received this information from a source that “has been right in the past”. Well, it remains to be seen if their source turns out to be right this time.

oneplus-6-leaked-red-color-official-case
Leaked protective case of OnePlus 6

That said, the folks over at Gizmochina have also got hold of an official looking protective case (pictured above) of the OnePlus 6. The case is Red in color, and, has a long, vertical cut-out in the center. Needless to say, this cut-out is for the dual camera setup as well as the flash module and fingerprint scanner.

oneplus-6-leaked-live-image
Alleged live image of OnePlus 6

Well, this is inline with the previously leaked image of the OnePlus 6 (pictured above) that showed off the glass back of the phone along with a dual camera setup in vertical orientation. This kind of confirms that the OnePlus 6 won’t look like the OPPO R15 – at least from the back.

OnePlus 6 Price [Rumored]

Gizmochina has also received information from their source regarding the price of the OnePlus 6. According to their source, the OnePlus 6 will come in three storage variants – 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB.

The 64 GB variant will be priced at CNY 3299 (around $524/₹34,095), whereas, the 128 GB variant will be priced at CNY 3799 (around $603/₹39,262). And, needless to say, the 256 GB variant will be the costliest of the lot, with a price tag of CNY 4399 (around $699/₹45,463).

There’s no word from OnePlus yet regarding the launch of OnePlus 6, but seeing how we are starting to hear more about this 2018 OnePlus flagship, we shouldn’t be too far from the official unveiling of this notched OnePlus smartphone.

