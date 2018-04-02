Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50-inch announced with 4K HDR Display and AI Voice Assistant

Earlier last month, Xiaomi announced its Mi TV 4A 40-inch smart TV in China. And last week, the company announced its Mi TV 4S 55-inch model. Well, alongside the Mi TV 4S 55-inch, Xiaomi also unveiled one more smart TV – the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50-inch.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50-inch looks similar to other smart TVs from Xiaomi. And, as evident from its name, it boasts a 50-inch display. This 50-inch display on the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C supports HDR with 4K resolution, which is 3840 x 2160 pixels.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50-inch has a base width of 272 mm and weighs 10.8 kg with base metal attached (10.7 kg without it). The Mi TV 4C 50-inch is powered by a quad-core processor that’s clocked at up to 1.5 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smart TV also comes with 8 GB of internal storage.

Also, like many other Xiaomi smart TVs, the Mi TV 4C 50-inch also runs PatchWall OS, and, it also comes with AI Voice Assistant that recommends content based on your viewing history. Moreover, you can also perform different actions by giving voice commands. This can be done using the 11-button Bluetooth remote control that has a dedicated voice search button on it which lets you give voice commands to the TV.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50-inch Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor

1.5 GHz Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Mali-450

Mali-450 Operating System: PatchWall

PatchWall Display: 50-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR LCD Display with 178-degree viewing angle, 60 Hz Refresh Rate and 9.5 ms response time

50-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR LCD Display with 178-degree viewing angle, 60 Hz Refresh Rate and 9.5 ms response time Storage: 8 GB

8 GB Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB Other: AI Voice Assistant, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD Audio Dual Decoding, 11-button Bluetooth remote, 2x 8W Speakers

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50-inch Price and Availability

Price: ¥2199 (around $349/₹22,725)

¥2199 (around $349/₹22,725) Availability: Goes on sale in China from April 3

Source