Lava Z91 with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, Face Unlock and 4G VoLTE support launched in India

More than a week ago, Indian handset manufacturer Lava launched the Lava Z50 Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone in India. The Z50 is India as well as Lava’s first Android Oreo (Go Edition) powered smartphone. Well now, the company has launched yet another smartphone under its Z series in India, dubbed Lava Z91.

The Lava Z91 is a budget smartphone, however, it does flaunt a now-common-but-modern design. The smartphone features a 5.7-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and as a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The phone also has smaller bezels than previous Lava smartphones.

That said, while the front of the phone is covered with 2.5D curved glass, the back of the phone also flaunts a glass finish which Lava says “is achieved through the same process that is used in manufacturing of luxury watches”.

Under the hood, the Lava Z91 comes with MediaTek’s MT6739 processor running the show which is paired with 3 GB RAM. The Z91 runs Star OS 4.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and, has 32 GB of storage on board.

For photography, you get a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The camera also supports Bokeh Mode which lets you take photos with blurred background. Having said that, the Lava Z91 also has a fingerprint scanner at the back which not only lets you unlock the phone, but also lets you take selfies while also locking the apps.

With that being said, the Lava Z91 also comes with Face Unlock that relies on face recognition to unlock the smartphone within 0.7 seconds. Lastly, the Lava Z91 ships with 3000 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

Commenting on the launch of Lava Z91, Mr. Gaurav Nigam, Head – Product, Lava International said, “We are super excited to announce the launch of Lava Z91. We always strive to provide valuable and innovative technologies at pocket-friendly prices to our consumers and Z91 is a perfect example of this. Z91 is an amalgamation of latest technology and beautiful design, aimed at meeting all the needs of consumers and providing them with the best user experience. The face recognition feature, full screen display, and exceptional good looks are the USPs of the product, besides durability and the robustness of the device which comes with every mobile handset from LAVA. We are sure that this latest addition to our very successful Z series, Z91 will be loved by our consumers.”

Lava Z91 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

RAM: 3 GB

Operating System: Star OS 4.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass

Rear Camera: 13 MP with Bokeh Mode and LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP with Flash

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Battery: 3000 mAh

Lava Z91 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹9999

Availability: To be available at over 1,00,000 retail stores across the country by mid-April

Lava Z91 Offers