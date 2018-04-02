Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers launching soon in India

Mountain View-based Internet search giant Google launched the Google Home smart speaker back in 2016 alongside the first-gen Pixel smartphones. And then, in October last year, Google announced two more smart speakers – the Google Home Mini and Google Home Max. These speakers have been available for purchase in several countries, except India. But, that’s going to change soon, as Google is bringing its smart speakers in the country.

Get ready to #MakeGoogleDoIt, at home too. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/JuNvt3cpFE — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 2, 2018

Google, through its official Twitter handle, has announced that it’s bringing the Google Home smart speakers in India. Google India tweeted “Get ready to #MakeGoogleDoIt, at home too. Coming soon.“

While Google didn’t mention if all three of the Google Home speakers are coming to India, the image it shared along with the tweet shows the original Google Home and the Google Home Mini, which means the Google Home Max speaker is being given a miss for the Indian market.

Furthermore, Google also hasn’t revealed the date of launch of the Google Home and Home Mini speakers in India, but, we expect these speakers to debut in the country in a week or two.

Also, as far as the pricing goes, the Google Home is priced at $129 (around ₹8392) in the US, with the Home Mini carrying a price tag of $49 (around ₹3187). However, according to a report by Economic Times, the Google Home and Google Home Mini will be priced at ₹9999 and ₹4499 respectively in India.

Having said that, Google rolled out Hindi language support for Google Assistant last month, which means Indian customers will be able to talk to their Google Home speakers in Hindi.

We should know more about the pricing and availability of these Google Home smart speakers in India once they go official in the country.