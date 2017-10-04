Google Home Mini and Google Home Max smart speakers announced

The day has arrived, Google has announced the second generation Pixel devices, but starting off with Google Home Mini and Google Home Max announcements and that was pretty much expected along with the two Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

Google has introduced a trim-down variant of its Google Home speakers. What’s exactly Google Home Mini, it’s actually a Mini version of the original Google Home – a portable smart speaker that takes on the Amazon Echo Dot. On the other hand, the Google Home Max is just a larger version of the Google Home smart speaker similar to Apple’s HomePod.

Both the speakers are smart speakers which means that they can be controlled via Google Assistant hands-free. The Home Mini is highly portable, fabric-covered, and makes voice control fun. It comes in Chalk (Black), Charcoal (Gray), and Coral (Red).

The Home Max features two 4.5-inch woofers alongside the tweeters covered by a fabric speaker grill to provide a premium audio experience. For the performance, Google says it can offer sound output up to 20 times more powerful than the standard Google Home.

In addition to that, the Google Home Max also includes far-field microphones that can hear your voice even with the music is playing. It has touch controls and supports Bluetooth, 3.5 mm port so that you can plug in AUX, and Google Cast for audio streaming. It comes in Chalk (Black), and Charcoal (Gray).

Google Home Mini Price and Availability

The Google Home Mini is priced at $49 and will be released on 19th October, availability on all major retailers.

Price: $49 (~₹3,190)

$49 (~₹3,190) Availability: 19th October 2017, in major retail stores and Google Store

Google Home Max Price and Availability

Google offers 1-year of ad-free YouTube Music with the purchase of the Home Max. The Home Max will retail for $399 and will be available in the month of December.