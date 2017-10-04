Lava launches four new Z Series smartphones in India

Back in March this year, Indian manufacturer Lava launched the Z10 and Z25 smartphones in India with a price tag of ₹11,500 and ₹18,000 respectively. Now today, Lava has launched four new smartphones under the Z series in the country. They are Z60, Z70, Z80 and Z90.

The Lava Z60 is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core processor which is laced with 1 GB RAM. It sports a 5-inch FWVGA display with 2.5D curved glass which is kept on by a 2500 mAh battery. The Z60 comes with 16 GB internal storage and supports Dual SIM. It runs stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and, comes with 5 MP front and rear cameras, both of which support Bokeh Mode that blur out the background.

Talking about the Lava Z70, it comes with MediaTek’s MTK6737 quad-core processor under the hood that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is coupled with 2 GB RAM. It sports a 5-inch display with 2.5D curved glass, but has HD resolution. It comes with 16 GB of internal storage and also has a fingerprint scanner at its back that can also be used to lock apps. Moreover, it runs Star OS 4.1 that’s based on Android 7.0 Nougat. For photography, you get an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front, both of which are accompanied by LED flash. Also, like the Z60, the Z70 also comes with a 2500 mAh battery.

Next up is the Lava Z80 which comes with 1.3 GHz quad-core processor underneath that’s paired with 3 GB RAM. It also has a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass that’s kept on by a 2500 mAh battery. However, it flaunts a Piano finish design and is relatively lighter in weight. It has 16 GB of expandable storage (up to 128 GB) and runs Star OS 4.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. There’s an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front, both of which have Bokeh Mode. Like the Z70, the Z80 also has a fingerprint scanner at the back which can be used to lock apps.

Speaking of the Lava Z90, it sports a metal design and is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor which is coupled with 3 GB RAM. However, the internal storage is bumped up to 32 GB. The Z90, like the rest of the three smartphones, runs Star OS 4.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, but, comes with a larger 5.2-inch HD display. For photography, you get an 8 MP camera on the front, but at the back, you get dual cameras – 8 MP + 2 MP. Like the Z60 and Z80, the Z90 also lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, the phone ships with a 2750 mAh battery which is larger than what’s found on the other Z series smartphones launched today.

All these four smartphones support 4G VoLTE and you can insert two SIM cards in it if you want. Speaking of pricing, the Lava Z60 is priced at ₹5500, Z70 at ₹8000, Z80 at ₹9000 and the Z90 at ₹10,750. All four of these smartphones will be available for purchase through retail stores and major e-commerce portals.

That said, alongside announcing these four smartphones, Lava has also announced its Money Back Challenge under which the customer can return any Lava phone within 30 days of the date of purchase if he doesn’t like it. The phone can be returned at any Lava service center and the customer will get refund on-the-spot. However, this Money Back Challenge is only valid till December 31, 2017. You can click here to know more about it.