Lava Z25 with 13 MP camera, 4 GB RAM and 3020 mAh battery launched in India for ₹18,000
Alongside launching the Z10, Lava has also launched the Lava Z25 in India. Like the Z10, the Z25 also comes with support for 4G VoLTE, however, it also comes with specifications better than that of the Z10.
The Lava Z25 comes with an octa-core processor under the hood which is clubbed with 4 GB RAM. The device boasts a metallic design, and Lava says that the device has been 3D sandblasted to make the metal body hard and smooth. Like the Z10, the Z25 also comes with oleophobic coating, however, the device also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back which can unlock the phone in 0.16 seconds.
The Lava Z25 comes with a 13 MP primary camera at the back along with LED flash. The device also has an 8 MP secondary camera on the front which is accompanied by LED flash to make selfies in low-lighting conditions much brighter. The Z25 sports a 5.5-inch HD display which is kept on by a 3020 mAh battery.
Lava Z25 specifications:
- CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T860 MP2
- Operating System: Star OS V3.3 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP Sony IMX258 with f/2.0 aperture, 5-layer Largan lens, PDAF and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Largan lens and LED flash
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM (GSM + GSM)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 3020 mAh
Lava Z25 Price and Availability:
- Price: ₹18,000
- Availability: Retail Stores
Very good smartphone. No hanging problem. Everything is awesome, whatever I expected everything was upto the mark and good battery backup which runs for more than one day.
18k only!!! LOL!! I hv zenfone max with 2 year old SD410 and still has better features than this phone at 9k!! calling this phone overpriced will be an understatement!!