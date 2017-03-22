Alongside launching the Z10, Lava has also launched the Lava Z25 in India. Like the Z10, the Z25 also comes with support for 4G VoLTE, however, it also comes with specifications better than that of the Z10.

The Lava Z25 comes with an octa-core processor under the hood which is clubbed with 4 GB RAM. The device boasts a metallic design, and Lava says that the device has been 3D sandblasted to make the metal body hard and smooth. Like the Z10, the Z25 also comes with oleophobic coating, however, the device also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back which can unlock the phone in 0.16 seconds.

The Lava Z25 comes with a 13 MP primary camera at the back along with LED flash. The device also has an 8 MP secondary camera on the front which is accompanied by LED flash to make selfies in low-lighting conditions much brighter. The Z25 sports a 5.5-inch HD display which is kept on by a 3020 mAh battery.

Lava Z25 specifications:

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

Lava Z25 Price and Availability:

Price: ₹18,000

₹18,000 Availability: Retail Stores

Also check out our Lava Z25 hands-on images.