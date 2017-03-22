Lava Z10 Hands-on [Images]

The Indian smartphone maker, Lava has launched its two smartphones in India – Lava Z10 and Lava Z25. Lava Z10 is a 5-inch compact smartphone with metallic body priced in the lower range and targeted at the budget smartphones segment. We have shared the images and our initial views on Lava Z10, check them out.

Lava Z10 Specifications

Display: 5.0-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) with 2.5D curved glass, Oleophobic Coated

5.0-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) with 2.5D curved glass, Oleophobic Coated Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A Software: Star OS V3.3 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Star OS V3.3 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, MediaTek MT6735

1.3 GHz quad-core processor, MediaTek MT6735 GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Storage: 16 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB (Dedicated Slot)

16 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB (Dedicated Slot) Main Camera: 8 MP f/2.0, single LED flash

8 MP f/2.0, single LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual Micro SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual Micro SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 2,650 mAh (non-removable)

2,650 mAh (non-removable) Weight: 148 grams

148 grams Colors: Gold

Gold Price: ₹11,500

Lava Z10 has a 5-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass on the front. The display is covered with an oleophobic coating that resists any finger smudges. It boasts a metallic body with chrome linings on the back. The design seems pretty much slim and robust, the Lava Z10 is well built. It weights 148 grams and it is 8.4 mm thin.

Lava Z10 features a 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. There is a 2,650 mAh capacity battery that powers the device. If we look at the specs, they are dominated by Chinese smartphones with lower priced. I wonder Lava Z10 stands in the entry level smartphones.

Many smartphones don’t offer a removable back cover, however, Lava Z10 do. But then the battery is still non-removable, what you can do is that you can insert two Micro SIMs and a MicroSD card from the back panel. The Lava Z10 is bundled with a protective film, a silicon case, and earphones.

In this fingerprint scanner trend, Lava Z10 misses one. It doesn’t offer a fingerprint scanner. To make it worse, the bottom area has a big bezel with no touch buttons. This area looks pretty much wasted. The navigation buttons are software-based given inside the screen. The loudspeakers at the back can be easily blocked when keeping it on a flat surface.

On the back, there is an 8 MP f/2.0 camera with a single LED flash. It is good that the there is no camera hump but the rear camera does sound mediocre and dated. Surprisingly, the front 5 MP f/2.2 camera boasts LED flash. Very few phones offer a front LED flash in this price range. It appears to be as it is made for selfie-oriented people and that’s quite good given the price.

The right side has a power button and volume control whereas the left area is clean. The bottom has a standard Micro USB port along with a microphone whereas the 3.5 mm audio jack is given on the top.

Lava Z10 runs on a customized system called Star OS which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It’s priced at ₹11,500 and available only in Gold color variant. Lava Z10 will be available in offline retail stores.