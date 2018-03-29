Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch announced with 4K HDR Display and AI Voice Assistant

Earlier this month, Chinese technology brand Xiaomi – popular for its smartphones – launched the Mi TV 4A 40-inch model in China. The company also launched the Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32 and 43-inch models in India later on. Now today, the company has launched one more smart TV, called Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch.

As evident from its name, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch features a 55-inch display that has 4K resolution and support for HDR. The Mi TV 4S 55-inch has metal body and sports very tiny bezels at the top, left and right side, with the bottom bezel a bit larger as it houses the Mi logo.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch has a base width of 245 mm and it weighs 13.5 kg with the base metal attached (13.4 kg without it). This TV is powered by Amlogic processor that’s clocked at up to 1.5 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The TV also comes with 8 GB of storage on board.

Having said that, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch runs PatchWall OS and comes with AI Voice Assistant that lets you perform different actions – like search – using voice commands. However, with this AI Voice Assistant, you can also control your smart home devices with voice commands.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch also comes with a Bluetooth remote which means you can control your TV without having to keep the remote in line-of-sight. Besides, this remote also accepts voice commands, in case you have to perform voice search or something.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor

1.5 GHz Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Mali-450

Mali-450 Operating System: PatchWall

PatchWall Display: 55-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR LCD Display with 178-degree viewing angle, 60 Hz Refresh Rate and 8 ms response time

55-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR LCD Display with 178-degree viewing angle, 60 Hz Refresh Rate and 8 ms response time Storage: 8 GB

8 GB Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB Other: AI Voice Assistant, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD Audio Dual Decoding, 11-button Bluetooth remote, 2x 8W Speakers

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch Price and Availability

Price: ¥2999 (around $477/₹31,077)

¥2999 (around $477/₹31,077) Availability: Goes on sale in China from April 3

Source