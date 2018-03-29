Last year in May, Sachin Tendulkar-backed Indian technology brand Smartron launched the Smartron srt.phone to celebrate Sachin Tendulkar. This smartphone was launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and now, more than 10 months later, it is receiving the Android Oreo update.

The announcement of the roll-out of Android Oreo update for srt.phone was made by Smartron through its Twitter handle. Smartron tweeted “The latest #AndroidOreo update now available. Download it on your #srtphone now!“

Well, even though Smartron hasn’t shared any changelog about this Oreo update for srt.phone, it’s safe to say that it will bring some Oreo-specific features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing, Autofill Framework, Smart Text Selection, and more.

The Android Oreo update for srt.phone is rolling out over the air, hence, it should take at least a week to reach all the units. However, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your device, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

Also, just to refresh, the Smartron srt.phone is powered by Snapdragon 652 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM. It comes in 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage variants, but, you also have the option to expand the storage via microSD card.

The phone features a 5.5-inch Full-HD IPS display, and, also has a fingerprint scanner on its back. The photography department is handled by a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, and, keeping the lights on is a 3000 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

You can check out our Smartron srt.phone review if you are interested in knowing more about it.