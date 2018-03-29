Google Maps gets support for 39 new languages that are spoken by about 1.25 Billion people

This month has been quite eventful for Google Maps as Google has rolled out quite a new features to this navigation service. However, Google isn’t done yet, and, just before the month of March comes to an end, Google has rolled out an update that adds support for over three dozen new languages to this service.

Google has rolled out an update for Google Maps that adds 39 new languages to this navigation service. Google says that before the addition of these 39 new languages, Google Maps was used by more than 1 Billion people, but, with the addition of 39 new languages, about 1.25 Billion people will now be able to make use of Google Maps to navigate around.

Here’s the list of the 39 new languages that are added to Google Maps:

Afrikaans

Albanian

Amharic

Armenian

Azerbaijani

Bosnian

Burmese

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Estonian

Filipino

Finnish

Georgian

Hebrew

Icelandic

Indonesian

Kazakh

Khmer

Kyrgyz

Lao

Latvian

Lithuanian

Macedonian

Malay

Mongolian

Norwegian

Persian

Romanian

Serbian

Slovak

Slovenian

Swahili

Swedish

Turkish

Ukrainian

Uzbek

Vietnamese

Zulu

These new languages are added to Google Maps on Android, iOS as well as Desktop. To use Google Maps in any of the aforementioned languages on your smartphone, make sure you are using the latest version of the app.

Download Link: Google Maps for Android | Google Maps for iOS