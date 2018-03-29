AppsGoogle

Google Maps gets support for 39 new languages that are spoken by about 1.25 Billion people

These new languages are added to Google Maps on Android, iOS as well as Desktop

By Sagar Bakre
0

This month has been quite eventful for Google Maps as Google has rolled out quite a new features to this navigation service. However, Google isn’t done yet, and, just before the month of March comes to an end, Google has rolled out an update that adds support for over three dozen new languages to this service.

google-maps-39-new-languages

Google has rolled out an update for Google Maps that adds 39 new languages to this navigation service. Google says that before the addition of these 39 new languages, Google Maps was used by more than 1 Billion people, but, with the addition of 39 new languages, about 1.25 Billion people will now be able to make use of Google Maps to navigate around.

Here’s the list of the 39 new languages that are added to Google Maps:

  • Afrikaans
  • Albanian
  • Amharic
  • Armenian
  • Azerbaijani
  • Bosnian
  • Burmese
  • Croatian
  • Czech
  • Danish
  • Estonian
  • Filipino
  • Finnish
  • Georgian
  • Hebrew
  • Icelandic
  • Indonesian
  • Kazakh
  • Khmer
  • Kyrgyz
  • Lao
  • Latvian
  • Lithuanian
  • Macedonian
  • Malay
  • Mongolian
  • Norwegian
  • Persian
  • Romanian
  • Serbian
  • Slovak
  • Slovenian
  • Swahili
  • Swedish
  • Turkish
  • Ukrainian
  • Uzbek
  • Vietnamese
  • Zulu

These new languages are added to Google Maps on Android, iOS as well as Desktop. To use Google Maps in any of the aforementioned languages on your smartphone, make sure you are using the latest version of the app.

Download Link: Google Maps for Android | Google Maps for iOS

You might also like
Google

Google Home gets Gaana and Saavn integration in India ahead of launch

Google

Google’s Android security patch for April now available for Nexus and Pixel devices

Google

Google reportedly working on mid-range Pixel smartphone for markets like India

Google

Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers launching soon in India

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar