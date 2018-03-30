Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play leaked renders show off the devices from multiple angle
Neither of these smartphones have a notch that we either way don't like
Lenovo-owned Motorola didn’t unveil any new smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 last month, but, thanks to a leak from January this year, we do know that the company has over half a dozen smartphones to announce this year – two of them being the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play. We have already seen renders of both these smartphones, and, they have also appeared on benchmarking sites revealing some of their specifications. Well now, some more press renders of the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play have surfaced online that show off the devices from multiple angles.
Well, the renders of both the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play that have surfaced online show off the design of the phones that is inline with what we have seen before. Both the phones are featuring a modern 18:9 display, and, neither of them have a notch that we either way don’t like.
Moreover, the back of these phones have a finish that seems to be similar to that of the Moto X4. Having said that, it’s worth noting that while the Moto G6 has a fingerprint scanner on the front below the display, the Moto G6 Play has it on its back with a Moto bat-wing logo on it. But, do note that while the Moto G6 Play only comes with a single camera at the back, the Moto G6 rocks a dual camera setup.
Moto G6 Specifications [Expected]
- CPU: Snapdragon 450
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Black, Silver, Rose Gold
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Moto G6 Play Specifications [Expected]
- CPU: Snapdragon 430
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 4000 mAh
There’s no word on when Motorola will launch these smartphones, but expect to hear more about them in the coming weeks.
