Moto Z3 Play specs revealed on FCC website

Back in January this year, details of about half a dozen Motorola smartphones leaked online which are going to be launched this year. One of those smartphones is the Moto Z3 Play – successor to the Moto Z2 Play – that was launched last year in June. That leak also had an image of the Moto Z3 Play which gave us our first look at the device. And now, thanks to FCC, we now know the key specifications of the Z3 Play.

The Moto Z3 Play has appeared on FCC’s website which means it has received FCC certification, and, that means a US launch is imminent. However, FCC’s website has also revealed some details of the Moto Z3 Play.

According to the FCC listing of the Moto Z3 Play, that carries model number XT1929-x, this smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC which will be paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone will also come in 32 GB and 64 GB storage options, but that will be dependent on the market.

Furthermore, the Moto Z3 Play will be available in single SIM and dual SIM variants, but that too will be market dependent.

Apart from that, the Moto Z3 Play will also have a 6.1-inch display, and, it is expected to sport dual cameras (12 MP + 8 MP) at the back while packing in a 3000 mAh battery. As far as the pricing goes, the Moto Z3 Play is said to cost around $450-$500.

The Moto Z2 Play was unveiled in June last year, hence, we can expect Motorola to announce Moto Z3 Play during the same time period this year.

