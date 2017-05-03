As expected, Smartron, the Indian company behind the t.phone, has now launched the Smartron srt.phone to celebrate cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Smartron has announced the launch of the Smartron srt.phone, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone offering with a fingerprint scanner and unlimited tCloud storage. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor with 4 GB of RAM and is available in 32 GB and 64 GB variants.

The Smartron srt.phone has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with PDAF and LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the latest Android Nougat version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Smartron srt.phone specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor

4 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v7.1.1 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

3000 mAh battery

Smartron srt.phone Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 12999 for the 32 GB variant and Rs. 13999 for the 64 GB variant. The phone is available exclusively on Flipkart in Titanium Grey colour. As an introductory offer, the company is also offering a free Sachin Tendulkar Signature back cover.