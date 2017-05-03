Sachin Tendulkar branded Smartron srt.phone hands-on [Images]

Indian startup company Smartron launched a Sachin Tendulkar branded phone known to be srt.phone by its name. Smartron srt.phone has entered the midrange smartphone market having a price tag of ₹12,999. The srt.phone is loaded with amazing features and competes with the current Chinese smartphones which have made their way to India.

The srt.phone takes the inspiration from the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who is also among the investors in the company. Smartron has long been known for its t.phone which was launched last year. How does it stand against the Chinese smartphones which are dominating the market? Want to know more about the phone? Check out Smartron srt.phone hands-on review.

Smartron srt.phone Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution | 401 ppi), Protected by Gorilla Glass 3

Yes, on the back Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat, Upgradable to Android O

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (MSM8976), 28nm HPm GPU: Adreno 510

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 32 OR 64 GB EMMC 5.1 internal storage, No MicroSD slot, Unlimited Cloud Storage (TCloud)

13 MP f/2.0, BSI Sensor, Single LED Flash Front Camera: 5 MP, wide angle

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm earphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Digital Compass, Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, 2x Micro SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE, VoWiFi, eMBMS Other: Quick Charge 2.0, FM

BIS, ROHS Battery: 3,000 mAh (non-removable), Li-Ion

18W adapter (5V, 2A and 9V, 2A) Dimensions: 153 mm x 77 mm x 8.9 mm

155 grams Colors: Titanium Grey



Sachin Tendulkar Signature back covers Box: srt.phone, Quick Charge adapter, USB type C cable, QSG

srt.phone, Quick Charge adapter, USB type C cable, QSG Price: ₹12,999 for 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage | ₹13,999 for 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage

The srt.phone features a 5.5-inch full HD IPS with a polycarbonate design that looks like metallic and a removable back cover. There will be Sachin Tendulkar signature back covers which can be applied. It does feel lightweight, but having a plastic body doesn’t feel appealing at all at least for me. The front is protected by a scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3, however, there is no 2.5D curve on it.

On the specs side, srt.phone is the new master blaster. It is backed up with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC (MSM8976) with 1.8 GHz octa-core processor running the latest Android N build version 7.1.1. No doubt, the top variant priced at ₹13,999 is a steal, it comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage while the base variant priced at ₹11,999 comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It is powered by a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery.

The specifications look very good for the price and I highly doubt if there are any smartphones in this price range that offer such specs. It is surprising to know that the phone comes from an Indian company. What’s more surprising is that Smartron offers an unlimited cloud storage through its TCloud storage although, the storage isn’t expandable via MicroSD. The unlimited cloud storage is offered for lifetime and can be the USP of the company since it holds no bar on the storage terms. The srt.phone is future proof, it is compatible with the upcoming IOT platform from Smartron.

When everything looks good, things often get messed up when we move on to the camera and software department. I don’t know how good the camera performs, but as far as the camera specifications can go, it boasts a 13 MP f/2.0 rear camera with single LED flash. The front camera is 5 MP with wide angle lens. Smartron decided to offer a latest and ongoing software i.e. Android Nougat version 7.1.1, not all smartphones offer Android Nougat software.

The bottom has touch capacitive keys that do light up which is good for low light navigations. On the back, there is a fingerprint scanner that unlocks the phone. The back is actually removable, you can insert two Micro SIM cards both support GSM band. The srt.phone supports 4G network and VoLTE enabled.

Moving to the sides, the top side has a 3.5 mm earphones jack and a microphone. The power button located on the top seems to be an odd position, not everyone is comfortable with this button place. It is hard to reach the power button especially when your fingers are small. On the bottom end, there you will find a USB Type-C port, and two grills. The right grill holds a microphone while the left grill holds a loudspeaker.

Speaking about the srt.phone, I think the phone is made well and acts as a perfect midranger and the pricing is kept very competitive. It competes with the current Chinese smartphones. The specifications may gather a good amount of attention from the people who are looking to buy a budget device.

Do you think it is worth the ₹12,999 price? Until we review the device, let us know what you think.