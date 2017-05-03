Further pushing its affordable smartphone portfolio, Videocon has now launched the Videocon Krypton 22 in India.

Videocon has announced the launch of the Videocon Krypton 22, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable smartphone with 4G VoLTE and VoWiFi support. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core MediaTek processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Videocon Krypton 22 has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 2450 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the Videocon Krypton 22, Akshay Dhoot, Head of Technology & Innovation, Videocon, said, “Videocon Smartphone’s vision has been to come up with products that not just meet consumers’ needs but exceed their expectations. With Krypton 22, we want to make sure that this new product delights our consumers in every way.”

Videocon Krypton 22 specs:

5.0 inch display

854 x 480 pixels resolution

1.1 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

2450 mAh battery

Videocon Krypton 22 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 7200. The phone is available in Black colour.