Meizu X2 smartphone with dual rear camera setup surfaces

Earlier this week we saw a mysterious Meizu smartphone sporting a dual camera setup. While we were expecting it to be the flagship Meizu Pro 7, it turns out to be the Meizu X2 smartphone.

The promo material of Meizu X2 has surfaced, clearing the doubts we had when we first saw the blurred out version of the poster. The Meizu X2 smartphone would apparently have very minimal bezels with a Home button which could have the fingerprint scanner. More importantly, the handset sports a dual camera setup on the back.

The Meizu X2 is expected to have a 5.5 inch full HD display. The smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio X25 processor and would be available in three memory configurations – one with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The Meizu X2 is expected to be priced starting at 1749 Yuan (approx. Rs. 16000). While there is no clear timeline about the announcement, we expect Meizu to unveil this flagship smartphone in the next few weeks.

