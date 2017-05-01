Meizu Pro 7 surfaces; Could sport a dual camera setup

Dual camera setup has become quite a trend for high-end smartphones in 2017. Now Meizu also planning on employing the dual camera setup for the upcoming Meizu Pro 7.

According to sources, the promo material of the upcoming Meizu Pro 7 has surfaced. While most of the details were blurred out, we got a good glimpse at the design of the upcoming flagship smartphone. As expected, the handset seems to have a dual curved edge display with minimalistic bezels and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button.

Interestingly, the Meizu Pro 7 render reveals a dual rear camera setup horizontally aligned along with a dual tone flash. While the details are not quite clear, the handset is expected to be available in three variants based on memory configurations. We should hear more details about the upcoming flagship soon.

