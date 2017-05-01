5 Cool Things We Like About Vivo V5s

Vivo smartphones are getting better for selfie-oriented people. Vivo has unveiled another selfie phone Vivo V5s. The major highlight of this phone is the front 20 MP camera. We recently got our hands-on with the Vivo V5s and we think there are a few things we would like share with you. Here are the 5 cool things we like about the Vivo V5s.

Front 20 MP Camera with Moonlight Glow

One of the key factors in the Vivo V5s is its selfie camera. It comes with a whopping 20 MP front camera with Moonlight Glow Flash. The Moonlight LED flash gives you a natural glow on the face giving you better selfies under low light scenarios.

The front camera is capable of taking crisp selfies and with beauty mode on, the selfies turn out to be the best. It uses a Sony MX376 Exmor RS camera sensor. The front camera can record 1080p videos.

Large 64 GB Storage and 4 GB RAM

Not son long ago, phones started shifting from 16 GB to 32 GB internal storage in the midrange segment. But, Vivo V5s offers doubled the 32 GB space which we saw on its predecessor Vivo V5. Vivo comes with a 64 GB internal storage with an option to expand via MicroSD up to 128 GB. So in total, you can carry 192 GB of storage with expansion. Hence, the storage is the sweet spot we like in the Vivo V5s.

Sleek Unibody Design

Vivo V5s sports a slim design and feels light in weight. It adopts the design we saw on Vivo V5 Plus. The back is sleek matte finish back with antenna strips on top and bottom. It is 7.55 mm thin and 154 grams in weight. The attractive appearance gives a tad premium look like it’s sibling Vivo V5 Plus.

Lightning Fast Fingerprint Scanner

I really like the fingerprint scanners on the Vivo smartphones. They are pretty accurate and very fast at unlocking. Vivo V5s features a lightning fast fingerprint scanner, the moment you put your thumb, it unlocks in a blink of an eye. The scanner can certainly lock the apps using your fingerprint. This is why we put the fingerprint scanner in out list of 5 cool things about the phone.

Software Features – Split Screen and App Clone

Vivo does a really good job in the software department. I saw some nifty features that will hep you a lot. Such as adding two app cloning, gesture-based controls, split screen multiwindow, one-hand mode and a few others.

One of the features we like is its Split screen mode. You can split the screen into two halves and run two apps simultaneously. Here’s how to use Split Screen mode on Vivo smartphones.

Another tremendous feature Vivo has brought in the V5s is the App Clone. The App Clone helps to separate your professional life from your personal life i.e. it gives you two app environments within the same app. You can use two accounts to log into the same social media app, an instance would be: Two WhatsApp Accounts.

So, these are the 5 best things we like about the Vivo V5s. Do you like any other stuff about this phone? Mention in the comments.