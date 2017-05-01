Nubia Z17 spotted at benchmarks; Could be powered by Snapdragon 835

While most of the China based companies are working on their 2017 flagships, Nubia seems to be inching closer to the launch of the Nubia Z17.

A Nubia smartphone bearing model number nubia NX563J was spotted on GeekBench benchmarking site. The handset is supposed to be the flagship Nubia Z17. The listing reveals that the upcoming flagship would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and would be available in two variants of 4 GB and 6 GB RAM.

The Nubia Z17 performed significantly well at the GeekBench tests and scored on par with the flagship Samsung Galaxy S8+. While the details about the handset are not yet available, sources in the know suggest that the handset would sport a 5.5 inch display with minimal bezels and a fingerprint scanner on the back. We are awaiting for the official announcement.

Via