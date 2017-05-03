Seeing the demand in the ultra-affordable smartphone segment, ZOPO has now launched the ZOPO Color M5 in India.

ZOPO has announced the launch of the ZOPO Color M5, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G smartphone with a multi-lingual keyboard that supports 25+ Indian regional languages. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core MediaTek processor with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The ZOPO Color M5 has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2100 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

ZOPO Color M5 specs:

5.0 inch display

854 x 480 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737M processor

1 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

2100 mAh battery

ZOPO Color M5 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 5999. The phone is available in Peach, Matte White, Caribbean Blue, Indigo and Charcoal Black colour options.