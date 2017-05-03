Zopo

ZOPO Color M5 with 5 inch display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 5999

By Jonathan Pereira
Seeing the demand in the ultra-affordable smartphone segment, ZOPO has now launched the ZOPO Color M5 in India.

ZOPO has announced the launch of the ZOPO Color M5, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G smartphone with a multi-lingual keyboard that supports 25+ Indian regional languages. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core MediaTek processor with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The ZOPO Color M5 has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2100 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

ZOPO Color M5 specs:

  • 5.0 inch display
  • 854 x 480 pixels resolution
  • 1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737M processor
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB internal memory
  • 5 MP primary camera
  • 2 MP front facing camera
  • Android v6.0 Marshmallow
  • Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
  • 2100 mAh battery

ZOPO Color M5 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 5999. The phone is available in Peach, Matte White, Caribbean Blue, Indigo and Charcoal Black colour options.

1 Comment on "ZOPO Color M5 with 5 inch display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 5999"

Liu Min Han

Redmi 4A is a better option in comparison!

3 hours 59 minutes ago
