ZTE working on flagship smartphone with dual rear camera setup

With dual camera setup becoming a mainstream trend for smartphones, ZTE seems to be working on a new flagship smartphone offering with dual rear camera setup.

A ZTE smartphone bearing model number ZTE A2018 has been spotted at TENAA in China. While it is still unknown which handset is represented, considering the ZTE Axon 7 was codenamed A2017, we assume the smartphone to be the successor of the flagship smartphone from ZTE. We can expect ZTE to announce the handset in the next couple of weeks.

The image of the ZTE A2018 reveals a dual rear camera setup with LED flash. Also present is a fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear panel aligned with the dual camera setup. The listing reveals that smartphone would have a 5.5 inch Quad HD display. But that’s pretty much all the details we have as of now.

