With the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ announced and already available in the market for purchase, the next big thing from Samsung that everyone is waiting for is the Galaxy Note9 – successor to the Galaxy Note8 that was unveiled last year in August. There isn’t a whole lot that we know about the Galaxy Note9 at this point, but, thanks to a benchmarking website, we now know what kind of hardware this phablet will come packed with.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 has popped up on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. It carries model number SM-N960U which indicates that this is the US variant we are looking at. According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy Note9 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM and runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

Like we already said, this is the US variant, which is why it’s powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC. However, as is with other Samsung flagships, the Galaxy Note9 outside the US will be sold with an Exynos chip under the hood. Well, Exynos 9810 to be precise.

With that being said, this Snapdragon 845-powered Galaxy Note9 made a score of 2190 and 8806 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively, which though impressive, is not the highest. However, it’s worth noting that this, in all likelihood, is a prototype of the Note9 that was put through Geekbench, hence, you can expect higher benchmark scores from Galaxy Note9 when hits the market.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is likely to come with the same camera module that we saw on the Galaxy S9+, however, while everyone was expecting this phablet to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, reports from earlier this month suggest that won’t be the case.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that we are still around five months away from the announcement of the Galaxy Note9, and hence, until and unless Samsung (or that reliable tipster Evan Blass) doesn’t confirm the presence/absence of a certain feature, every information that comes through should be taken with a proverbial grain of salt.

Source