Two days ago, at an event in Paris, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei announced three new smartphones – the Huawei P20, the Huawei P20 Pro, and the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS. Well, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS won’t be coming to India, but, the P20 Pro certainly will, as the company has confirmed the launch of this smartphone in India.

Huawei has shared an image (pictured above) on its official India website that shows the Huawei P20 Pro with hashtag #SeeMore. Besides, the company also shared one more image (pictured below) on its website that says “Coming Sooon in India”.

Well, the three Os in the word ‘Sooon’ confirm that the Huawei P20 Pro will be launched in India, because the P20 Pro has triple cameras at the back. That said, the company hasn’t shared any details pertaining to the launch date, price or availability of the P20 Pro in India which is obvious. But, just so you know, this P20 Pro is priced at €899 in Europe which translates to around ₹72,117 according to current exchange rate. However, that doesn’t mean that the P20 Pro will be sold at this converted price in India when launched.

With that being said, Huawei didn’t share any teaser images for the launch of the P20 in India, but, we expect that this smartphone will also be launched in the country alongside the P20 Pro.

Huawei P20 Pro Specifications