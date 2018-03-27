Ever thought that smartphones will emerge with three cameras when dual cameras are just booming in the industry? Because two is not enough? Meet the Huawei P20 Pro with triple cameras in action. The world’s first triple camera smartphone is here, the Huawei P20 has not two, but three cameras on board featuring AI capabilities and super slow-motion video recording to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S9, and Apple iPhone X.

Being a flagship, the P20 boasts a gorgeous glass body with a FullScreen design and a notch at the top. Yes, the notch is everywhere, you can’t deny. Fortunately, the notch looks smaller than the iPhone X giving more space to the screen. The front offers an OLED display sized at 6.1-inch accompanied a Full HD+ resolution (2240 x 1080 pixels).

In addition to the dual cameras, there’s one separate camera that totals to three (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP) at the rear side while the front is backed up with a 24 MP selfie camera. The 40 MP camera is RGB whereas the other 20 MP is a Monochrome and the latter 8 MP camera uses a Telephoto lens. The camera lenses are made by Leica as seen on the Huawei P9 and Huawei P10 cameras.

Digging more into the cameras and you will find the AI features optimized in the new EMUI software and a 4D autofocus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus) for focus on the fly. Then there’s something called AI Image Stabilization that goes beyond OIS/EIS to enable better long exposure shots.

When you look at the hardware, it reminds of the Honor View10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro. The internals offers a Kirin 970 octa-core chip plus one additional micro core i7 paired with a massive 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. All of it is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery

On the software front, it runs on the latest Android 8.1 patched with EMUI 8.1 interface on top. The P20, however, supports the Google ARCore bringing in the AR capabilities to the smartphone, thanks to the new EMUI.

Huawei P20 will be made available on 6th April for global markets. The pricing is kept 899 Euros which is equivalent to $1,115 or Rs 72,350.

Huawei also announced the highly premium and exotic Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS that asks a whopping $2,000+ for its luxury while being very similar to the P20 Pro.

Huawei P20 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch OLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2240 x 1080 pixels | 408 ppi), 2.5D curved glass

128 GB UFS internal storage, no microSD support Main Camera: Triple cameras (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP), Leica lens, AI Image Stabilization

Huawei P20 Pro Price & Availability