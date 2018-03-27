Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS announced with Triple Rear Cameras and Dual Fingerprint Scanner

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei at an event in Paris today announced the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro smartphones. However, the company surprised everyone by announcing a third, much more expensive smartphone called Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS (damn, that’s mouthful, ain’t it?).

In case it isn’t clear already, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS has been developed in partnership with Porsche. It’s a luxury smartphone, however, most of its specifications are similar to that of the Huawei P20 Pro.

Like the P20 Pro, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS is also powered by Kirin 970 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM. However, the internal storage storage has also been bumped up from 128 GB to 256 GB and 512 GB.

Furthermore, like the P20 Pro, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS also features LEICA triple cameras at the back – 40 MP RGB + 20 MP Monochrome + 8 MP Telephoto – and, has a 24 MP snapper on the front for selfies and video calls.

That’s not it, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS also ships with a 4000 mAh battery like the P20 Pro, and, this luxury smartphone has the same AI-based software features that are found on the P20 Pro.

Having said that, where this Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS differs from the P20 Pro is in terms of display and design. The Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS has a display that has a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. Moreover, it’s also devoid of the notch up top that’s found on the P20 Pro.

Besides, the display on the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS is also curved at the sides. And, more importantly, this luxury smartphone comes with two fingerprint scanners – one at the back and the other under the display. The former lets you unlock the smartphone while also letting you access secure space that stores your private files, whereas, the latter lets you take a quick glance at the notifications by floating finger at it while also letting you unlock the smartphone by putting the finger on the display.

Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor with NPU (Neural Processing Unit) and i7 co-processor

Mali-G72 MP12 Operating System: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

6.0-inch Quad-HD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) FullView OLED curved display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 538 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 40 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP Monochrome (f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP Telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) LEICA camera with 5x Hybrid Zoom, 4D Predictive Focus, Ultra Snapshot, AI Image Stabilization, 960 FPS Super Slow Motion, Night Mode, 3D Portrait Lighting and dual-tone LED flash

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C port (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IP67 dust and water resistance, Dolby Atmos Sound, Dual SLS Speakers

Black, Red (only in China) Battery: 4000 mAh with Huawei SuperCharge and Wireless Charging

